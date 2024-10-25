Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co completed the sale of Cherry Tree Care Home to Dreams Care Homes, which operates two other care homes for the elderly in south east Wales.

Cherry Tree Care Home is a purpose-built care home with up to 41 residents requiring residential and nursing support.

It has been owned by Hallmark Luxury Care Homes for 27 years.

Aneurin Brown, managing director at Hallmark Luxury Care Homes, said: “Cherry Tree is a wonderful home and has long been part of the Hallmark Family.

"Though very special, the home doesn’t fit with the longer-term strategic direction of the Hallmark business and is an exception in a number of ways to our other homes. It is for that reason the difficult decision was reached to go ahead with the sale. We are confident that Dreams Care Homes will prove to be a perfect new owner for the business."

Basanta Nepal, managing director at Dreams Care Homes, said: “It has been a pleasure to deal with the Hallmark team over the last few months and we’re very excited to take the helm at Cherry Tree Care Home.

"We have been so impressed with the staffing team there and look forward to working with them over the next few weeks and continuing to provide the very best care for the residents.”

Cherry Tree Care Home was sold for an undisclosed price.

