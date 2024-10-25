The Argus reached out to George Whittaker, also known as George Powell, aged 43, to ask why he is 'on the run.'

He confirmed he is, in fact, not on the run, he is 'simply just not guilty of anything, nor is he a threat to public safety'.

George said: "I was convicted in 2019 for finding treasure in a field that I had permission to be on.

"Assumptions found me guilty and I received 6 and half years in jail.

"Rapists don't get anywhere near that sentence and what I did wasn't a crime because as you know, no one reported it lost or stolen with it being in the ground for 1500 years.

"I was lucky enough to find it and declare the items but hearsay and the corruption sent me to prison, away from my children, family and friends.

"I'm not running from anything and apparently I'm being recalled back too prison for missing an appointment I don't deserve especially after serving an large sentence for a 'never-heard-of so-called' crime.

"I've paid for what I had not done and a large sentence at that. Drugs dealers, rapists and other individuals who destroy lives never get that long.

"I have committed no crime since I served my sentence and been released. I stole nothing then I have stole nothing now."

George Powell was convicted in November 2019, as guilty of theft, conspiracy to conceal criminal property and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Powell was jailed for 6.5 years after failing to report his find and handed over just three 'valueless' coins - out of a 1,100 year-old collection from the reign of King Alfred worth £12 million- that 'rewrote history'.

He was ordered to pay back £601,250 by Worcester Crown Court in 2022.

He stumbled upon the collection of coins, jewellery and silver ingots buried at Eye Court Farm, near Leominster, Herefordshire, in the spring of 2015.

He still has not told authorities of where exactly he found the treasure, and he is not going to.

"The location of discovery still remains a mystery. Only I know this information, out of everyone on the planet," George said.

THE TREASURE: A rock crystal pendant shaped in gold (left) from the fifth century, and a gold ring from the ninth century, part of a £3m Viking hoard. Image: CPS

"The government do not like my trueness and loyalty. After being treated so badly they don't deserve the right to get that information from me."

Gwent Police are appealing to find George. A statement released by them on October 23 said: "We’re appealing for information to locate George Whittaker, 43, - also known as George Powell - who has breached his licence conditions."

"He received a prison sentence for the offence of theft and following a breach of his licence conditions is being recalled to prison.

"He has links to Newport.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts, can call 101, quoting log reference 2400291117 or direct message us on Facebook or X.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."