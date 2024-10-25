Councillor Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and early years, congratulated the school, its head Jo Davies and the two Welsh leads, Rhianna Taylor and Diane Worton.

She said: “I’m so proud of the Clytha Primary community for this fantastic achievement. It is clear from the assessors’ comments that the Welsh language is a rich thread throughout the life of the school and the award is very well deserved.”

Headteacher Jo Davies said: “We are very pleased and proud to be leading the way in how Welsh can be embedded in English-medium schools reflecting the hard work and effort of our learners, staff and Clytha family.”

Clytha had already achieved the bronze and silver Cymraeg Campus awards given as part of Siarter Iaith. The Welsh language charter is a national project aimed at inspiring children and young people to use Welsh socially in primary schools.

Assessors for the programme found that Clytha Primary considered the Siarter Iaith as a core and integral part of daily life.

They said: “The two Welsh leads Rhianna Taylor and Diane Worton are clearly passionate about their role and dedicated to raising the profile and learners’ standards in Welsh and their enthusiasm is infectious to all.

"The headteacher fully supports the leads in every initiative and shares their belief of the importance and equality of the language within the school and its community."

Clytha was found to have a wealth of sector-leading evidence and documentation to demonstrate their commitment and passion “but the real joy is the evidence that is delivered directly from the ethos, atmosphere and environment and most importantly the passion and pride from the learners and staff.