The "Step Out Into Space" event, co-organised by USW's Dr Leshan Uggalla and Heather Francis, showcased the sector's crucial role in our lives and future.

Attendees heard from notable figures, including Annelies Look, UK Space Agency's deputy CEO; Dr David Parker from the European Space Agency; and Flt Lt Jason Greenwood of UK Space Command.

Dr Uggalla said: "At USW we are taking the lead in creating the next generation of the space workforce here in Wales, and showing that the space industry isn’t just about the popular and traditional things such as rockets and space suits."

The event also featured Paul Jones from the Welsh Government, and representatives from Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space, and Space Forge.

They gave insights into space activities in Wales and the sector's industrial opportunities.

Annelies Look said: "It’s really important to be at this event today.

"The space sector is growing at four times the rate of any other sector in the UK.

"We really need to develop the skills that match that, so it’s really important that we know what the breadth of the space sector is so we can encourage people to take up a career in space."

USW's contribution to the sector includes several initiatives, like the National Space Academy's "Space to Learn" camp and a Rocketry Society engaging students in national rocket-building competitions.

Professor Martin Steggall, USW's pro vice-chancellor, said: "Space is an integral part of our lives and is increasingly becoming a key part of our nation’s critical infrastructure.

"Satellite-based services now contribute one-fifth of the UK’s GDP, equivalent to £370 billion per year, and the global space economy is projected to grow to £1.7 trillion by 2035."