The Riverfront will also provide plenty of entertainment with free craft activities on Saturday and then a poignant historical theatre show in the evening.

TRICK OR TREAT… OR TRAIN

There could be fake blood on the tracks when Glebelands Miniature Railway hold their Hallowe’en Special on Saturday.

The event is from 1pm to 5pm with steam and electric trains taking passengers twice around the five-acre site for £2 per person.

The club accept cash and cards but under-eights must travel with an adult while Milano’s Breakfast Bar will be providing food and ice creams.

The track can be found by going through the barrier at the end of Glebelands Bowls Club car park, along the gravel track, under the motorway and keeping right, while there is limited parking on grass on the site.

CRAFTY DEVILS

Crafty Saturday takes place at the Riverfront Theatre from 11am to 4pm.

“The foyer will be transformed into a creative wonderland filled with free family craft activities,” reads the Newport Live promotion.

The event, which is funded by Levelling Up, is free for all ages and no booking is required.

MARKET MAYHEM

Youngsters can celebrate the start of half term with Pontypool's Hallowe'en Spooktacular on Saturday.

The event at the indoor market runs from 10am to 4pm with free entry and plenty of free activities.

The organisers state that the event will feature Mad Mel's Disco, South Wales Ghostbusters and car, Raptors World, a fancy dress competition, gaming van, arts and crafts, stalls, face painting and a slime factory.

EMOTION TRIBUTE

A theatre show at the Riverfront in Newport will take the audience on a poignant journey when delving into the Unknown Warrior.

Former prisoner of war John Nichol’s production will tell the story of the Unknown Warrior interred at Westminster Abbey, representing the British soldiers lost in World War Two with no known grave.

“Audiences will be captivated by haunting visuals and evocative soundscapes, retracing the Unknown Warrior’s journey in 1920 from the battlefields of Northern France to his final resting place,” reads the promotional information.

“This moving and revealing production explores the concepts of sacrifice, camaraderie, and remembrance, promising an unforgettable evening for fans of 20th-century and military history.”

Tickets cost £28 for the show, which starts at 7.30pm and runs for approximately two hours.