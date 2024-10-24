The alleged assault took place in the early hours of Sunday September 22nd between 1.50am and 2.15am.

The alleged assault started with a verbal altercation on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly near the HSBC bank, before reportedly escalating on to Park Lane.

Gwent Police have launched an appeal to the public to help identify the man and woman pictures below. Individuals photographed by Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police) The police would like to interview the individuals pictured in an attempt to investigate the report.

The man has light brown hair and is photographed wearing black shorts and a white t shirt and the woman who is blonde is shown wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

In a statement on X Gwent Police have encouraged anyone with information to help by contacting them. Post on X by Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police) Members of the public can call 101 or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400318157.

Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.