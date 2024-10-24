While responding to a keen fan of the annual Christmas Truck tour on X, formerly Twitter, the soft drinks brand confirmed fans could look forward to its return.

This week, the X user asked: “Greetings @CocaCola_GB please, please tell us there's going to be a festive lorry and #holidaysarecoming #coketruck #christmas events”, adding two Christmas tree emojis.

Coca-Cola responded with an update: “Thanks for contacting us. This year’s plan for the Christmas Truck Tour will be revealed on our website over the next few weeks.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Coca-Cola website for more details shortly.

Coca-Cola teases Christmas truck return for 2024

Each year, fans can look forward to the arrival of the Christmas truck in their local area if it's lucky enough to be chosen as a place on the route.

The iconic red truck became famous as a result of the brand’s 1995 Christmas commercial and is often seen in the Coca-Cola Christmas adverts today with the iconic Santa Claus bringing all the festive cheer.

So, while Coca-Cola has confirmed the truck will be coming back and doing its usual annual tour of the UK, fans have a bit longer to wait for the locations it will be going to and the dates they can expect to see it.

Last year’s Coca-Cola Christmas truck travelled across the UK, visiting Basildon, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and more.

In 2023, free samples of the fizzy drink were offered to visitors and they were entertained with a walk-in, snow-filled bauble and the Coca-Cola Christmas choir as they performed a set of carols plus more activities.