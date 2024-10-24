Whilst training for a charity bike ride in London with his 'old friend' and former Oz and James Drink to Britain co-star, Oz Clarke, the 61-year-old fell off his bike near Hammersmith Bridge.

The former Top Gear presenter ended up with a "bust wrist" and could not film as intended.

I’m taking part in a charity bicycle ride today, with the Armonico Consort and me old mate Oz Clarke (OBE).



But I’m going in the car, because I bust my wrist in a bicycle accident. — James May (@MrJamesMay) October 15, 2024

At the time, James shared the news with his followers on X, writing: "I'm taking part in a charity bicycle ride today, with the Armonico Consort and me old mate Oz Clarke (OBE).

"But I'm going in the car, because I bust my wrist in a bicycle accident."

His fall and subsequent recovery have now impacted the filming of his upcoming Channel 5 show, The Great Explorers with James May, as he cannot film scenes as originally planned, as per The Daily Express.

James May retiring from TV?





Speaking to the Today Podcast previously, he said: "We have to accept we've done it for almost 22 years. A lot longer than we thought we would.

"I thought when we started doing it in 2003 or 2004 I thought this was a bit of a laugh, maybe it'll last a few years. And you know, here we are, grey and wisened and sagging and we've only just stopped doing it.

This is the event. I was supposed to accompany the musicians upon the piano, but now can’t. I’m expected to join in the singing.



Avoid the area. https://t.co/axAqidXhVy — James May (@MrJamesMay) October 15, 2024

Recommended reading:

"It's quite remarkable you have to be grateful for the opportunity and thankful that it happened and accept, well, I don't want to be the man in the pub that 'used to be on the telly'".

The presenter replied: "Well you won't be, you'll be doing other things."

"I don't know," May suggested.