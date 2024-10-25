Is it Christmas without a tub of the well-known Celebrations, Heroes, Quality Streets or Roses?

Well, you might’ve noticed the iconic tubs of chocolates have returned to supermarkets across the UK ahead of the big day.

Prices vary in supermarkets with some offering two for a set price, including two for £9 normally at Asda, but now it has introduced an exciting offer.

Chocolate Tubs 2 for £5 via the Asda rewards app from Tomorrow - Sunday!!! pic.twitter.com/AYcTHqPQUU — Christmas Countdown UK (@xmascountdownuk) October 24, 2024

Asda offers customers £5 deal on Celebrations, Heroes, Quality Streets and Roses

The supermarket is offering customers the chance to buy any two tubs of the chocolates for £5 which makes them £2.50 each, considerably cheaper than how much they usually cost.

The chocolate boxes are advertised at two for £9 but with Asda Rewards, the supermarket’s rewards app, offering customers a £4 off voucher when buying them, it makes them two for £5, according to the Facebook group Snack Reviews.

Customers will need to be quick though as the offer is only available in-store at Asda from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27.

However, some customers have said they were able to use it today (October 24), despite the offer being available from Friday.

The app makes it clear that customers can only use the offer once as it’s a “single-use” privilege.

The offer was shared to the Facebook group Snack Reviews and the announcement has got customers excited with one saying: “Wow how good is that x”.

Another suggested it would be a good opportunity to buy the tubs now at a discounted price and keep them for Christmas, saying: “this is good to put them away for Christmas x”.