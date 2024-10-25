New data released has found that the top five categories for claims by holidaymakers are flu symptoms (fever, diarrhoea, vomiting), orthopaedics (ankle, falls, back pains), ear infections, insect bites and coughing.

It comes as new research found that almost half of holidaymakers (46 percent) worry about falling ill while travelling abroad.

And a quarter (25 percent) said that an illness or injury has previously ruined a holiday – with half of Gen Z (16–24-year-olds) saying that this was the case.

The data commissioned by the Post Office and medical partner Air Doctor also highlighted that 27 percent have travelled abroad without any insurance, a third had no idea what emergency service number to call on holiday and just 28 percent check GOV.UK for foreign travel advice.

Young adults (25-34) are most likely to have taken the risk (42 percent) on travelling without insurance – even though 25 percent within the age cohort worry about becoming ill or injured abroad.

78 percent of Brits agreed it’d be a huge comfort if they knew they had free 24/7 access to an online English-speaking GP for them and their family when abroad.

Indeed, with the convenience of our smartphones, travellers can seamlessly use an online doctor consultation service. Yet only four in 10 (43 percent) feel confident that they can access medical help abroad.

It also emerged that just seven percent of Brits have heard of Air Doctor which powers Medical Assistance Plus; a completely free service for Post Office travel insurance customers.

Dr. Daniel Zajarias Fainsod – who works as an online doctor for the service – provided his top tips on how to avoid the most common ailments abroad.

Getting vaccinated is key to avoiding flu symptoms according to Dr Fainsod. But just 52 percent and 31 percent of Brits are vaccinated against Covid and Influenza according to the new data.

Dr Fainsod also recommends proper food hygiene to protect against diarrhoea and abdominal pains – yet just 52 percent wash their hands before meals.

Paul Paddock, Head of Travel and Protection at the Post Office said: “We were surprised to find out how many holidaymakers still do not book travel insurance – but also fail to take simple measures to avoid the most common ailments suffered when travelling.

“The ability to book a doctor’s appointment online for free as part of your insurance package offers huge peace of mind for individuals and families.”

Dr. Daniel Zajarias Fainsod, gives his top tips on avoiding the most common travel illnesses and when to get online doctor advice:

Flu Symptoms: Prevention is key. Get vaccinated every year against influenza and COVID, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance from those who are sick.

Diarrhoea and Abdominal Pain:

Stick to proper food hygiene—wash your hands before meals and make sure food is cooked thoroughly. Avoid fruits without peels or uncooked vegetables. Drink bottled drinks — fizzy is best.

Orthopaedic Injuries: Ankle, Falls, Back Pains

Again, avoiding injury is the best advice. Wear supportive footwear especially on uneven ground; avoid sandals, flip-flops and slippers. If you do sprain your ankle, remember R.I.C.E (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation).

Ear Infections:

To prevent ear infections, keep your ears dry after swimming and avoid using cotton swabs. Talk to your pharmacist about oil or dilute alcohol ear drops if you have frequent ear infections to use after swimming to remove water.

Insect Bites

Make sure you are properly vaccinated if you are travelling to areas with serious mosquito-borne diseases. Use insect repellent and wear long sleeves to reduce the chance of getting bitten.

Coughing

Cover your mouth when coughing and wash your hands regularly to prevent spreading germs.