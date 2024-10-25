Nationwide is now offering its mortgage customers the opportunity to take out interest-free loans of up to £20,000.
The 0% Green Additional Borrowing products hope to incentivise homeowners to make Britain more energy efficient.
To qualify, the loans must be spent on improving a property’s energy efficiency.
This will enable Nationwide mortgage holders to borrow between £5,000 and £20,000 up to a maximum of 90 per cent Loan-to-Value (LTV) across a two or five-year term.
House prices have seen the fastest pace of annual growth since December, with prices up 2.4% year-on-year in August. The average house price now stands at £265,375.— Nationwide (@AskNationwide) August 30, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/eEYObHQ4Ea pic.twitter.com/CqbQuvdPnv
Nationwide was the first major lender to offer green borrowing at 0% in June 2023, with a maximum limit of £15,000.
However, take-up has been very low, with just 1900 applications completed since launch until the end of September 2024.
At the same time, Nationwide is also removing a requirement for new customers to wait six months before becoming eligible to apply for the loan.
It hopes that by making the product even more attractive and by removing barriers to access more people will be encouraged to apply.
See more about the loan terms and conditions via the Nationwide website.
Recommended reading:
- Nationwide to cut mortgage rates again for UK borrowers
- Nationwide offering 'tempting' £175 free cash offer
- Banking on romance – swooning Brits splash the cash
Graham Lloyd, Head of Strategy and Sustainability at Nationwide, said: “We believe the UK’s 2050 net-zero target can only be met through incentivising people to invest in their homes.
"As a mutual, we have chosen to make a difference, which is why we’re making it as easy and attractive as possible for our mortgage customers to retrofit their properties.
"But much more needs to be done and we need both the government and businesses to step in and step up to create meaningful progress. This cannot continue to be kicked down the road, as it has been for some years now.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here