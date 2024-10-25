James, 33, won gold at this year’s Paralympic Games in Paris to confirm his place as a multiple world champion on tandem cycle sprint racing having previously won medals in Los Angeles and Tokyo.

He competes as a visually impaired athlete with a pilot.

Paralympian James Ball is honoured with a gold bench by Ponthir Community Council (Image: Submitted) At the bench unveiling he said: “I am proud of what we have accomplished as a team. It is quite an honour to have a public bench with my name on it.”

The bench, painted by Steve Jones, was the initiative of Ponthir Community Council who wished to commemorate a local man in a novel way.

MP for Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds, supported by Peter Fox, MS for Monmouth, praised the council for dedicating a bench in such a unique form.

Paralympian James Ball is honoured with a gold bench by Ponthir Community Council (Image: Submitted) He said: “The gold medal James has won is a symbol of courage and determination to succeed despite disadvantages and will be an inspiration to others.”

James was a Welsh sprint champion whose career was cut short by a serious hamstring injury while training at Loughborough which eventually led to racing on two wheels.

From his first tandem session at Newport Velodrome his talent was recognised by British Cycling and he soon became a regular tandem racer.

His parents John and Sarah live in Ponthir.

His mum Sarah said: “I am the proudest mum. Seeing him winning gold in Paris was full of emotion and an unforgettable experience.”

Clare Danaher, Ponthir Community Council clerk, said: “The council was delighted to acknowledge James’ achievement with the gold bench.”