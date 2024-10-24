South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live: Delays on the M4 Westbound

Summary

Live: Delays and updates on the M4 Westbound

Traffic
South Wales
By Chloe Atkinson

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Hello and welcome to our live blog.
  • There are currently delays of 9 minuetes on the M4 Westbound between J23A A4810 (Magor Services) and J26 A4051 (Malpas Road). Average speed 20 mph.
  • We will keep you updated.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos