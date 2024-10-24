South Wales Argus
Live: Police are attending the scene of collision on a major A road

By Chloe Atkinson

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Hello and welcome to our Live Blog.
  • Police are responding to a collision in Bridgend on the A4061 Litchard Hill.
  • The road is closed in both directions between the Sainsburys roundabout junction with Ty Risha Lane to the junction with Heol West Plas.
  • Delays are expected.

