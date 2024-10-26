MORGAN NESSLING, 23, of Arthur Bliss Road, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to a public order offence on July 19.

TYRAN BRUTEN, 25, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

DEBORAH JONES, 45, of Hawkins Crescent, Newport was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for 42 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood on Beechwood Park on April 22 and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on July 11.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £200 costs and a £154 surcharge.

JONATHAN BALL, 39, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for eight weeks suspended for six months after he admitted two counts of the theft of protein products from Boots on September 6 and September 11.

He must pay £96 compensation.

ALUN COYLE, 27, of Burford Street, Blaenavon must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

MICHAEL JUNIOR WYN JONES, 34, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

SHAUN BARCLAY, 37, of Shingrig Road, Nelson, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG LYNDON ROY PURNELL, 27, of Winstone Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.