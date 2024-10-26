A WOMAN has been jailed for attacking an emergency worker at Newport Central police station.
Cindy Taylor, 48, from Pontypool was found guilty after a trial of the assault by beating of a custody detention officer on June 20.
The defendant, of Barn Close, Trevethin was sent to prison for 50 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court.
She was also ordered to pay her victim £200 compensation.
The offence occurred when the defendant was the subject of a suspended sentence for damaging a window at the Get Connected mobile phone store in her hometown on January 23.
