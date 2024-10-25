According to police, around 35 officers from several teams, including serious and organised crime, neighbourhood policing team and roads policing and support operations, were involved in the warrants which took place on 24 October.

The men, all from the Newport and aged 26, 27, 29 and 36, remain in custody at this time after they were arrested on suspicion of several offences, including conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The video shows police using a chainsaw to break in to the properties, where they found drugs and large amounts of cash.

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew, from the serious and organised crime unit, said: “These warrants form part of our ongoing work to remove drugs from our streets as we know that drugs ruin lives and blight our communities.

“We’re committed to standing with our communities to show that it is all of us against them when it comes to individuals who prey on the vulnerable in our society.

“We’re currently analysing the drugs that we’ve seized on these warrants, but we suspect from early indications that these people were heavily involved in the supply of class A drugs.

“There was also a substantial amount of cash, which officers are still currently counting, seized from the properties during the warrants along with other items believed to be criminal property.

(Image: Gwent Police) “I’m grateful to the support of all the officers who took part in this operation as we all work together to tackle serious and organised crime in Gwent, especially as the impact of drug dealing can be felt across all levels of society.”

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you have any information or concerns about drug supply in your area, you can report this through our website, direct message us on social media, or call us on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

In an emergency, always call 999.