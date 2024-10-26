The Senedd culture committee took evidence from councils on October 24 during an inquiry on the impact of cuts on arts, culture and sport.

Emily Owen, Conwy Council deputy leader, said: “Everything’s on the table that isn’t statutory at the moment, we’re in that much of a difficult financial situation.”

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), the national voice of Wales’ 22 councils, warned spending on culture, recreation and libraries has fallen by up to 43 per cent over a decade.

Cllr Owen said: “Last year, our economy and culture service had a 20 per cent cut and the year before it had an 11 per cent cut.”

With the WGLA warning of a £432m funding gap across Welsh councils, Cllr Owen told the committee the council is trying to avoid closing leisure centres.

The councillor cautioned cuts have had a considerable direct impact on participation of the most vulnerable people amid a mental health epidemic.

“It’s really not good,” she said. “If we’re having to remove facilities and access for people to be able to manage their mental health and wellbeing … we are having a really big impact.”

She pointed to plans to turn Venue Cymru in Llandudno into a culture hub, hosting library services, tourist information and welfare benefits advice.

Cllr Owen said the council is awaiting news on a bid for funding from the UK Government but “if that’s been pulled, we can’t go ahead”.

Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff council, warned the scale of the budget gap leaves councils little latitude to continue to fund loss-making facilities they are not legally required to provide.

Cllr Thomas, culture, arts and leisure spokesperson for the WLGA, told the committee Cardiff is facing a £60m gap in the coming year.

Setting out the scale of the deficit, the Labour councillor told committee members the city’s combined annual budget for parks and libraries totals about £12m.