The firm scored each area in England and Wales out of 100 based on their average temperature between October 2023 and March 2024, median energy efficiency score, and average electricity/gas prices.

The areas with the lowest energy efficiency and temperatures and highest gas and electricity prices have received the highest scores, thereby determining the ranking.

Newtown, in mid Wales, is expected to spend the most, with a score of 77 out of 100.

Newport came in 16th place on the table with a score of 56.98 out of 100.