Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Kai Austin-Lee CoombsKai Austin-Lee Coombs was born on August 27, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 12oz. He is the first child of Bronwen Blackwell and Dylan Coombs, of Abertillery. He spent six days in NICU before being allowed home.

Oliver John NorrisOliver John Norris was born two weeks late on July 6, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb12oz. He is the first child of Kirsty-Marie and Thomas Norris, of Newport. Mum Kirsty said: "He made it just in time to put on his England football onesie to watch the England vs Switzerland Euros match with his daddy. Daddy said Oliver was his little good luck charm."

Amelia Arya ReevesAmelia Arya Reeves was born on September 28, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. She is the first child of Cora Reeves and Sam Hancox, of Newport.