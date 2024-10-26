Newport and Caerphilly are among the best places in Wales to stargaze, according to new research.
With the sun hitting a solar peak energy, now is an ideal time to enjoy the sights of the night sky.
Research by Millets has ranked Newport as the eighth-best location for stargazing, with a score of 4.17 out of 10, based on light pollution levels and air quality index (AQI).
Newport's brightness is measured at 2.29 mcd/m2 with an AQI of 31.
Caerphilly tied for sixth place with Bridgend, achieving a score of 5.94, with a brightness level of 1.61 mcd/m2 and an AQI of 35.
Neath topped the list as the best place in Wales for witnessing astronomical events.
The town benefits from dark skies and a low AQI of 34, with a brightness of 1.14 mcd/m2. The overall stargazing score came in at 9.95 out of 10.
The research highlights the importance of choosing a dark spot away from artificial lighting and city lights for optimal stargazing experiences.
The full Millets study, including other top spots in Wales, is available at the Millets website.
