The exact replica is created in willow, stands 15 hands high, and is draped in more than 4,000 hand-made poppies.

It has been hand-woven by willow artist and BBC Repair Shop TV personality Sarah Hatton.

Now cared for by National Trust Cymru, Tredegar House was home to the Morgans for more than 500 years.

In 1854, Godfrey Morgan rode into the Battle of Balaclava on Sir Briggs.

The willow tribute will serve as a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of all who have served their country, as well as commemorating the military past of those who have lived and worked at Tredegar House.

Thousands of hand-made poppies cascade from the sculpture. It is estimated more than 200 hours of work have gone into their creation by ‘Make Do and Mend’ volunteers, staff, the local community and visitors.

The sculpture was unveiled in the 17th century stable-block by Robert Talbot Rice, who is a direct descendant of former Lord Tredegar Godfrey Morgan’s sister, the former Viscountess of Hereford, Mary Anna Devereux.

Lizzie Smith-Jones, general manager, south east Wales portfolio, National Trust Cymru said: "Remembrance at Tredegar House is a meaningful way for us to honour the courage of Godfrey Morgan and his horse, Sir Briggs. We hope visitors will find the experience both moving and thought-provoking.’

A new exhibition called ‘Remembrance at Tredegar House’ delves into the life of the young captain of the 17th Lancers, just 23 years old at the time of the charge, who would later become the first Viscount Tredegar.

It run until November 18. For more information visit the National Trust website and search for Tredegar House.