Owen (Image: Many Tears) Owen - Pomsky, seven months. Owen is the sweetest pup ever. This little guy deserves a place to call home. Owen would love to share his new home with another dog who is older than him but young enough to run and play. Owen has a PETS travel document.

Frank (Image: Many Tears) Frank - French Bulldog, two. Frank has come to us as an unclaimed dog and is looking for a loving home. Frank has become a little reactive while being in kennels, and because of this he was kenelled alone for his first few nights. Once he settled in, we introduced a female Frenchie who he gets along with really well. Frank loves his food and we use this as a tool to help with his reactivity, which his adopters would need to continue his training with.

Frank (Image: Many Tears) Dragon - Terrier Cross, one. Dragon came to us a few weeks ago after he was saved from the pound. We are told that he was found tied up and dumped and if rescue space wasn't found he would be put to sleep. Dragon has been a little pocket rocket with an infectious personality and he seemed to love humans. He has also been great with dogs. He will need an adopter who is kind, but firm and we think he would benefit from learning agility or similar where he can use his clever brain.

Tilly (Image: Many Tears) Tilly - Springer Spaniel, 11. Tilly has come to us from a home following a divorce with her friend Rex who she has lived with all her life. Tilly would suit best in a home as an only dog so she is able to allow herself time to grow and settle in. Tilly is missing her front left leg but doesn't let this hold her back. She is still active and loves her walks and swimming although she does tire quicker these days due to her age. Tillly's previous owner told us Tilly is good with children and was regularly walked by a dog walker with multiple other dogs.

Pelli (Image: Many Tears) Pelli - Cocker Spaniel, 11. Pelli originally came from a breeder and was adopted a few years ago. Unfortunately, through no fault of her own, her owner is no longer able to keep her and she has gone straight into foster. Pelli may be an older lady but she's no couch potato, no one has told her to slow down and she's always first in line when the leads comes out. Pelli gets on well with dogs of all sizes and would like a quiet home with a canine friend or two to help build her confidence further.