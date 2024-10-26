The camp, which runs until November 1 at the school will offer a blend of fun, education, and hands-on learning opportunities for children of all ages.

'Campers' will have visits from the local police and fire service, offering community awareness activities.

The Flying Colour Circus will also host workshops, adding a unique flair to the camp experience.

The youngsters will also benefit from the expertise of a team of specialists including musical theatre instructors, martial arts coaches, and certified British Gymnastics trainers.

Qualified teachers will deliver stimulating academic sessions, ensuring a well-rounded, enriching adventure for all participants.

Whether your child is passionate about performing arts, sports, or academics, Camp Fantastic has something for everyone. It's the perfect combination of education and entertainment, designed to inspire and engage every camper.

For more information go to the Camp Fantastic website.