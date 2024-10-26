The venue opened back in March with a sell-out night of music courtesy of Caldicot’s The Bug Club.

Since the the venue has hosted a range of events including the stage and market for Pride in the Port, a breast cancer awareness coffee morning for Newport’s Polish community, weekly socials for an ABUHB dementia group, a green room and catering space for film crews in the city centre, and art workshops.

The Corn Exchange has also provided numerous performance and work experience opportunities for the city’s young people through Youth Arts Wales, Anthem with support from Operasonic and Urban Circle with Llanwern High School holding their summer concert there.

Sam Dabb, Corn Exchange director and steering group member, said: "When we set out to open The Corn Exchange, we really hoped the community would use the space and feel a sense of ownership – but we never dreamed we’d see so many brilliant community groups through the door.”

Elisha Djan, steering group member and venue booker, said: “It was always our intention that the venue adds something to the city centre – and I think this visitor information shows just that. We have people visiting the venue who haven’t been to Newport for years – or ever, and it’s always nice to hear their compliments about the city and the things we have here.”

The venue has welcomed bands from the USA, hosted a secret Funeral for a Friend gig, and before Christmas, it will see 1,500 people over three sell-out nights of Goldie Lookin’ Chain, alongside more than 20 other events.

Stacey Alford, director and interim steering group chairman, said: “Next year’s programme is already taking shape, with tickets for some shows already on sale and many more in the pipeline – including some exciting surprises!"