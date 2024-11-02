But, if you forgot to make Bonfire Night plans, we’ve got you covered with some superb suggestions in Gwent. As Bonfire Night falls on a Tuesday this year, many of the events will take place on the weekend prior (or after) instead.

Here are just some of the wonderful events taking place....

Rodney Parade

If you’re looking for a family-friendly fireworks display in Newport, then look no further than at the iconic Rodney Parade.

Dragons RFC has teamed up with South Wales’ #1 hit music station Capital to make sure this year is the biggest display yet. Capital Fireworks on Parade, with Monmouthshire Building Society, takes place on Sunday, November 3 at Rodney Parade. Following last years sell-out event, Capital Fireworks on Parade 2024 will be hosted by Capital Drivetime Show presenters Josh and Kally.

This exciting event will include live entertainment, children’s activities, more food and drink than ever before, and a massive firework display to dominate the night sky. Gates will open at 4pm on the day, with the show from 6pm, and the display starting at 7.30pm. Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s (free for babes in arms).

Alternatively, a family ticket – for two adults and two under-16s is £25. The 2023 event sold out, so be sure to book your tickets before it’s too late!

Call 01633 670690 or visit eticketing.co.uk/dragons

Octopus Lounge

Circus of Positivity CIC will be holding their annual LED Night at Octopus Lounge, Newport, on November 2. This is a brilliant event aimed at those who struggle with typical Bonfire Fire Night celebrations (due to anxiety or a sensitivity to loud noises) and are looking for a more relaxed alternative.

From 5.30pm until 8pm, Circus of Positivity volunteers will be demonstrating circus skills, such as juggling, poi and hula hoop, with their LED equipment outside the bistro and dessert parlour. Inside, the Octopus Lounge team will be serving up a variety of Bonfire Night themed treats, alongside their usual menu.

Thanks to funding from National Lottery’s Community Fund, the community interest company has a range of new equipment for this year’s event, which will also be more structured than previous years, including a timetable of demonstrations repeated throughout the evening – so if you miss your favourite skill when you’re enjoying a tasty treat inside, you’ll be able to catch it again the next time!

Emelia Parker, from Newport, praised their 2023 event: "My little girl has selective mutism and is very anxious. She doesn’t like loud noises, but she likes the lights. The sensory element is really good for her, and she’s not had any meltdowns. It’s ideal."

There will be no bonfire or fireworks at the event, just tasty treats, LED circus fun and a positive experience for all!

Goose and Cuckoo Inn

Goose and Cuckoo Inn in Abergavenny is hosting a free event on Saturday, November 2, with entry on a first come first serve basis.

The fun will be from 7pm with an array of hot food and drinks, live music, and a fantastic display of low noise fireworks.

Come along and enjoy an evening of fun and laughter at Goose and Cuckoo Inn.

Chepstow Racecourse

Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Chepstow Firework Night, taking place on November 10 at Chepstow Racecourse.

The sky will come alive with dazzling displays, and the air will be filled with the aroma of delicious street food. This family friendly event promises a spectacular experience for all ages.

At 6pm there will be a large low-noise fireworks show, while the event will also include a laser show and thrilling performances by fire breathers and dancers. Let’s not forget funfair rides, live music, street food, drinks including mulled wine, and craft stalls.

The gates will open at 2pm and last entry will be 5.45pm with the event drawing to a close at 7pm. Children under four go free.

chepstow-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/ chepstow-fireworks-food