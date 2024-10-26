Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West and Islwyn, was speaking after the Welsh and UK governments launched an independent water commission to clean up waterways in England and Wales.

The number of sewage discharges in Newport West and Islwyn skyrocketed by 36 per cent to 2,011 sewage spills in 2023, compared to 1,484 spills in 2022.

That is an equivalent of nearly 18,000 hours of sewage spilling into Newport West and Islwyn waterways in 2023 - an increase of 51 per cent from the year before.

Ms Jones said: "This is the biggest review of the water sector since its privatisation and shows the fresh approach of our two governments working together on an issue which affects us all.

"Having already introduced tough new laws to hold water bosses criminally responsible for illegal dumping, this commission will help us take the necessary action to clean up our waterways for good."