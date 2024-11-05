Earlier this year, Exit60’s ‘Redbeard’s Revenge’ escape room was voted the best in Wales by readers of Escape the Review. Join Redbeard’s fearless crew and try to sneak onto rival Blackbeard’s ship to rescue your captain and reclaim the precious treasure.

Exit60 also offers their ‘Banged Up’ escape room; unravel secrets to escape from HMP Prison with your fellow inmates. Both challenges are 60 minutes long and suitable for between two and six players.

More recently, Exit60 was awarded Travellers’ Choice by TripAdvisor for 2024. Travellers’ Choice winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

So, what have people said about Exit60? At the time of writing, Exit60 has an overall rating of five (out of five) on TripAdvisor and is rated #1 of 22 fun and games in Newport with more than 70 exclusively five-star reviews.

A group of five, who ‘aren’t regular escape room attendees’ took on Redbeard’s Revenge and were ‘absolutely blown away by the level of thought and detail that went into the room’ and ‘all had so much fun’ recommending the escape room to others.

Meanwhile, a more avid escape artist – who had done 10 escape rooms at the time of reviewing – described Redbeard’s Revenge as ‘one of the best rooms we have done’ adding praise for the ‘brilliant’ puzzles. While, according to the review, the purpose of the challenge is to collect coins rather than break out the room clearly stood out.

A couple also took to TripAdvisor to rate their experience of both the venue’s escape rooms. They wrote: ‘We played both games and loved both! Banged Up was a great change to the normal prison escape rooms and had new puzzles we hadn’t seen before. ‘Redbeard’s Revenge was fantastic in so many ways. The design and build of the room is impressive especially with its small footprint. We like that this game was non-linear and had lots of puzzles to keep us busy...’ They added that they’d definitely return to take on any other rooms that open at Escape60.

