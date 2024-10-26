During the visit Professor Claire Anderson got to learn more about how the team works alongside other departments at the hospital.

The Grange Pharmacy Team were named as Pharmacy Team of the Year 2023.

Prof Anderson said: “As a graduate of Cardiff University, it’s always great to come back to Wales! During my time here, I had the privilege of visiting pharmacy sites that truly embody the best of the profession and are leading the way in making the most of the pharmacy team’s skills”.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the team at The Grange for their warm welcome and for taking the time to showcase their fantastic work. The visits were incredibly informative and illustrated the breadth of crucial roles our profession plays in patient care.”