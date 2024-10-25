Crash reported near a Pontypool primary school - LIVE

- A crash has been reported on a lane near Padre Pio Roman Catholic Primary School in Pontypool.
- Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the crash, which involved two cars.
- The road is currently closed with a diversion in place and the police are on the scene.
- Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
