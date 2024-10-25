South Wales Argus
Crash reported near a Pontypool primary school - LIVE

Crash reported in Penywain Lane, Wainfelin, Pontypool

By Tristan Rees

  • A crash has been reported on a lane near Padre Pio Roman Catholic Primary School in Pontypool.
  • Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the crash, which involved two cars.
  • The road is currently closed with a diversion in place and the police are on the scene.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

