Crash reported in Wainfelin - LIVE

Live Crash reported in Penywain Lane, Wainfelin Emergency By Tristan Rees Share A crash has been reported in the lane. The road is currently closed with diversion in place and the police are on the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here