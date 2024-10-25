South Wales Argus
Crash reported in Wainfelin - LIVE

Crash reported in Penywain Lane, Wainfelin

By Tristan Rees

  • A crash has been reported in the lane.
  • The road is currently closed with diversion in place and the police are on the scene.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

