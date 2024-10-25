Following a summer trend on social media dubbed 'Brat summer', in a nod to Charli XCX's latest album, Bake Off’s official TikTok account has compiled a video of Leith taking on phrases that only the younger generation truly understand.

Prue Leith has impressed the youngsters by using a plethora of slang terms in a TikTok video - in other words, she's 'down with the kids' or at least trying to be.

The video has been a hit with the TV show’s viewers on TikTok, amassing 1.1 million views at the time of writing.

Prue Leith is 'down with the kids' in new TikTok video

Starting the video, Prue says: “Brat summer is over besties. It’s time to enter your Bake Off era. This year’s bakers are giving me life.”

She then turns to comedian Jo Brand and simply says “slay”, receiving a confused expression from Brand.

Tapping on her own dressing room door, with a sign saying her name on it, Prue says it's “giving main character energy.”

Then as she pours herself a cup of tea from a teapot, she says it “hits different”.

A quick move to the dressing table and she’s looking into a handheld mirror, telling herself she’s “popping off Queen.”

As she goes to dunk a biscuit in her tea, she tells the camera “it’s giving ick” – now we knew that one would have to be in there somewhere.

Holding a picture of fellow Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, she says “G.O.A.T no cap” before comedian Tom Allen appears and Prue says to him: “Very cutesy. Very mindful. Very demure” – just another trending phrase that did the rounds on social media this summer.

Prue proudly ends the video by making a heart with her hands and sticking her tongue out, presumably acting like the posers of the younger generation who just love to make hearts with their hands.

The video has amazed Bake Off fans on TikTok with one commenting: “In Prue we trust. Slay queen”.

Another said: “I’d send this to my parents but I don’t think they’d understand”, adding two crying face emojis.

“I can tell she’s actually loving this and that makes this even better”, said another.

With a tearful face emoji and a purple heart, one TikTok user said: “I want to be Prue when I grow up” and “she is so slay”.