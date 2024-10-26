With Christmas approaching fast, Dogs Trust is on a mission to find the dogs in its care the one Christmas gift they all want – a home for life.
Dogs Trust’s rehoming centres in Cardiff and Bridgend are currently home to 158 dogs and the charity has received more than 32,000 handover enquiries so far this year from owners no longer able to care for their dogs.
So far this year it has found new homes for more than 6,000 dogs across the UK.
Kim Davies, manager at Dogs Trust Cardiff, said: “Christmas is fast approaching, and we are hoping to find forever homes for as many dogs as possible ahead of the festive season.
"While the Dogs Trust team will make sure that the dogs in our care over Christmas are well looked after, with festive treats and gifts galore, we all know there’s nowhere quite like home.
“We are certain that there is a fantastic forever home for each and every one of our dogs, and we’d like to see as many as possible settled in their new happy places ahead of Christmas.
For more information go to the Dogs Trust website.
