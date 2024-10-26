Cycle and e-bike insurer cycleGuard has these tips to help cyclists make the most of winter cycling:

It may seem counter-intuitive to clean the bike before heading off onto winter's wet and salty roads, but a clean bike can uncover mechanical defects and hopefully it may get individuals into a cleaning routine for the winter.

Winter roads often carry mud and grit, causing splashes that can catch both the cyclist and those riding behind. By fitting mudguards, these sprays can be reduced, ensuring a more enjoyable and cleaner ride.

It is worthwhile fitting a pair of winter tyres to take all that the season can throw at the bike.

As the days get shorter, many bike commutes are undertaken in the dark, therefore ensuring that a bike is fitted with good quality lights and reflectors is an absolute must.