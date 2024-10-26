At a special council meeting on Thursday, October 24, county borough councillors re-visited the application to grant a 35 year lease for Ebbw Vale Grounds and Institute to Eugene Cross Park Sports Limited (ECPSL).

Back in January the principle was agreed by councillors acting as trustees for the grounds and institute to lease the clubhouse, changing rooms, stand and three rugby pitches on a 35 year lease to the firm for £1 a year.

Since then, the council has obtained further legal advice to allow the transfer to proceed and the report explained that market rental value of the property is £13,400 a year.

One remaining issue with the transfer was the need for ECPSL to take over the “regulated stand certificate” which outlines the health and safety responsibilities for the grandstand at Eugene Cross Park.

Council leader, Labour’s Cllr Steve Thomas explained: “The low fee reflects the significant responsibility the company will take on for repairs and maintenance for the site.”

“The company will need to apply for the regulated stand certificate, which could take a few months so for now the council remains responsible for the grandstand.

“The decision to lease the park will secure its future, the council will save on maintenance costs while the company can seek funding to improve the site.

“Without the lease the council would struggle to find the budget to manage the park.”

Opposition Independent group leader, Cllr Wayne Hodgins asked for assurances that the council would not be expected to pay for any repairs to the grandstand during the period between the transfer and ECPSL getting the regulated stand certificate.

Cllr Thomas said: “If it became a hazard then clearly, we would have to intervene as we would still be responsible.

Cllr Hodgins said: “So if there’s nothing needed, we can transfer it over without financial cost to the authority.”

Cllr Thomas confirmed that this was the case.

Cabinet member for Social Services, Labour’s Cllr Haydn Trollope said: “Groups that currently use that facility will still be able to use it when it’s transferred over.”

Cllr Thomas said: “Having met the company, they are trying to push that, and they seem to want to include everyone.”

Labour’s Cllr Malcom Cross said that the current committee and staff had raised the profits of Ebbw Vale rugby club and that it was back: “near to where it should be.”

Cllr Cross said: “We forget how important some of the teams in Blaenau Gwent were and the terrific history of producing rugby players to a very high standard.

“The club is very well run, Jason Strange is an exceptional coach and is well recognised at a high level.

“I just hope we can help them at this particular time, and although they are called Ebbw Vale RFC, they are flying the flag for Blaenau Gwent.”

Councillors unanimously agreed the transfer.

Ebbw Vale have had a strong start to the season and currently sit second in the Super Rygbi Cymru table having won four of the five games they have played.

Known as “The Steelmen” the club produced many intentional rugby players – before the advent of regional rugby.

Notable former Welsh internationals who played for the club include Mark Jones, Richie Collins, Kingsley Jones, Allan Bateman and Byron Hayward.

Grand Slam winning Wales coach, Mike Ruddock has also coached Ebbw Vale.