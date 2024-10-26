From adventure days and swimming lessons to sports camps, Caerphilly County Borough Council has come up with this list making sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Caerphilly Adventures

Autumn Junior Adventure Days, £28 per day, at Cwmcarn Forest offer an outdoor experience for children aged seven to 12 who can try bushcraft, paddle sports and guided adventure walks.

Date: November 1 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

To book a space email caerphillyadventures@Caerphilly.gov.uk.

Caerphilly Play

The Spooky Pop-up and Play Roadshow is a free, fun, creative event for children aged four to 12, where they can enjoy making slime, pumpkin painting, and spooky-themed crafts.

If children are under seven, parents/guardians are required to stay and complete a consent form on the day if they have not pre-booked.

For dates, times and venues email willi17@caerphilly.gov.uk.

Swimming programme

The programme a variety of sessions, including inflatable fun sessions where children can splash around on water inflatables, public swims for families to enjoy together, and other engaging water-based activities that are sure to make a splash.

Go to bit.ly/3vCakad for information.

Intensive swimming crash courses: £22 per week

This intensive swimming lesson course at Heolddu Leisure Centre in Bargoed focuses on enhancing swimming techniques and building water confidence quickly over a short period.

For dates and to book a place email lcheol@caerphilly.gov.uk.

Netball Camps: £11.66 per day

Our Netball Camps offer a full day of skills training, drills, and fun games for children aged seven to 12.

For dates, times and venues and to book a space email seaboc@caerphilly.gov.uk .

Hockey Camp: £11.66 per day

The Hockey Camp at Sue Noake Leisure Centre is perfect for young athletes aged seven to 12 who want to improve their skills in the sport.

For times and to book email seaboc@caerphilly.gov.uk or call 01443 815511.

Football Camp: £11.66 per day

The Football Camp at Risca Leisure Centre provides a series of engaging sessions where children aged seven to 12 can work on their football skills.

For more information contact 01443 863072 for more information.