It claims the Treasury is set to receive a £1.5 billion windfall from Octopus Energy, while the cost of reinstating the winter fuel payments for this year would be £1.4 billion.

Welsh Liberal Democrat deputy leader David Chadwick said: “This government must use this windfall responsibly by reinstating the winter fuel payments for this year giving itself the time to come forward with a better solution for future winters.

"Part of the problem with the crushing cuts to winter fuel payment is they have come into place just before winter, leaving millions of the most vulnerable pensioners with the terrifying prospect of choosing between heating and eating this winter.

"The timing of the decision meant pensioners didn't even have time to plan ahead with their budgets.

“The chancellor now has the opportunity to think again and stop these hammer-blow cuts from impacting some of the most vulnerable in our society. Rachel Reeves must take it.”