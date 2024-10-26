The ticket number was 100523.

The second prize of £500 went to ticket number 500765, from Newport, while another Rogerstone ticket - 05437 - won the third prize of £250.

Another ticket from Rogerstone - 62559 - scooped the fourth prize of £50.

Twenty other tickets won £10 each. The numbers were: 04756, 05531, 16206, 19093, 21500, 21791, 23860, 30482, 36739, 45113, 58711, 68277, 102234, 102265, 102305, 102327, 102595, 222347, 500689 and 500702.

The draw took place on October 25, 2024.