Officers arrested four people and seized a quantity of drugs and cash during a warrant at a residential address on Otter Close, Newport, on Thursday 24 October.

They also recovered suspected stolen goods, with items ranging from a television to cosmetic sets, two weighing scales, and mobile phones from inside the property.

Officers from the East Serious Organised Crime team, which covers Newport and Monmouthshire, carried out the warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs, and handling stolen goods.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of intent to supply class B and C drugs, and handling stolen goods.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B and C drugs, and handling stolen goods.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B and C drugs, and handling stolen goods.

All four, from Newport, remain in custody at this time as police enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards said: "Our operation took place after residents in the Bettws area had raised concerns.

“We encourage anyone with concerns over illegal drugs in their area to get in touch with us immediately, so that we can take action.”

If you have any information that could assist Gwent Police's investigation, contact them via the website, call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400354425.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.