Gateway Credit Union helps residents of Torfaen, Monmouthshire and surrounding areas achieve their financial goals and provides financial support when it is most needed.

The Christmas loan has affordable interest rates and repayment options. For more information go to www.gatewaycu.co.uk.

Gateway Credit Union, founded in 1996, is a financial institution that focuses on offering financial services to its members in Torfaen, Monmouthshire and surrounding areas.

It works with support from the Welsh Government, Torfaen County Borough Council, Monmouthshire County Council and local housing associations.

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.