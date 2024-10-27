Michael G Ryan Son & Daughters Ltd is based on Malpas Road in Newport, and is a well known part of the community.

According to owner Michael George Ryan, 73, the step to becoming all-electric is an important one in terms of making businesses across the country more eco-friendly.

(Image: Newsquest) From left to right: Simon Witheridge, Michael Kidd (hurst driver), Michael George Ryan (owner), Emma Tanner.In a business investment, the company now boasts a fleet of electric Mustang-type vehicles in the shape of one hurst and two limousines.

"We chose the electric Mustang to offer customers the upmost comfort when they need it most," said Mr Ryan.

"I have been in the business, as an independent, for 27 years and believe this change is an important one in terms of sustainability."

"Being the first to do it in Wales, and the third independent to do it in the UK, I hope we inspire others to do the same."

You can find out more about the directory and their services by visiting their website, by calling 01633 854522, or by emailing newport@mgrfunerals.co.uk.