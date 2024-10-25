Between Sunday, October 27 and Saturday, November 2, rail replacement buses will be affecting train travel on the Rhymney Valley line.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has recently announced six days of rail replacement buses, affecting passengers on the Rhymney Valley line.

From Sunday October 27 until Saturday November 2, there will be no trains running between Rhymney and Cardiff.

TfW said this is due to the closure of Cardiff Queen Street station, as work on the South Wales Metro continues.

During those six days, there will be rail replacement buses every 15 minutes during the daytime, between Cardiff and either Rhymney or Bargoed.

On Sunday October 27, one bus will run per hour from Cardiff to Rhymney, and one bus per hour to Caerphilly.

Services from Barry Island and Bridgend via Rhoose to Rhymney, Bargoed and Caerphilly will terminate and start at Cardiff Central.