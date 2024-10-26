The study by The Green Insurer, found that more needs to be done to drive electric vehicle uptake, with 35 per cent owners of petrol or diesel cars saying they intend to stick with a fossil-fuel powered vehicle for their next purchase.

The research found that 64 per cent of motorists think the UK government needs to incentivise people to make their next car purchase an EV.

Despite electric vehicles offering a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil-fuel powered cars, the findings reveal 31 per cent owners of a petrol or diesel vehicle say they intend to buy an electric or hybrid car next, with 34 per cent saying they are “indifferent” about the type of fuel their next car will use.

Eight-five per cent of EV owners surveyed saying that their next purchase would be another electric car. This is in spite of 32 per cent of electric car owners saying they have had some regrets over their purchase.

