In south east Wales, a contractor removed tonnes of sediment and gravel from the bed of the River Ebbw near Newport without permission, and embedded block stone into the banks, significantly altering the river’s natural dynamics.

It also caused environmental damage, including a wild bird nesting habitat.

NRW immediately instructed the contractor to stop the work and issued Remediation Notices. The offender complied with all requirements of the notices, including reintroducing the silt and gravel upstream in piles to allow the river to naturally redistribute the material.

People need to apply for a flood risk activity permit from NRW if they want to work on or near a main river, on or near a flood defence structure, on or near a sea defence, or in a flood plain.

Since 2021, a specialist team within NRW, with a dedicated enforcement officer, has investigated more than 100 cases across South Wales, demonstrating NRW’s commitment to tackling unpermitted activities that could increase flood risk or harm sensitive habitats.

Tim England, NRW’s operations manager for flood and water management, said: “We aim to educate, advise, and guide offenders while also addressing the impacts of works carried out without permission, using a range of enforcement actions to reduce the risk to people and wildlife.

“This work is an integral part of managing flood risk, helping nature to recover and making our communities more resilient to climate change.”

NRW is encouraging people who live in areas at risk of flooding, but who have not experienced flooding before, to check their flood risk by postcode online on NRW’s website, sign up for free flood warnings from rivers and the sea and be prepared when flooding is forecast.