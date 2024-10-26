The Cardiff branch of the popular furniture story has launched a sustainable living pop-up on Skinner Street in the city centre.

The project will which provide an opportunity get tips and ideas for saving energy and money.

Newport City Homes has provided the retail unit for the pop-up after it found that residents increasingly want to reduce costs at home and adopt sustainable solutions, but may not have the tools to do so.

Open to everyone, the pop-up will provide practical and engaging guidance to help people to live more sustainably.

No products will be available for buy at the pop up.

Newport residents can now shop with Ikea’s click and collect service using its recently launched mobile pick-up point at Tesco Extra Newport Spytty. The service is free for orders over £100 and £5 for all other orders.

Mark Chircop, of Newport City Homes, said: "We're thrilled to be working alongside a global brand such as Ikea and bring this pop-up initiative to Newport. We hope that this will provide sustainable and practical storage solutions for our customers and the wider Newport community."

The pop-up will be open daily (except Sundays) from 11am – 3pm until Friday November 8, 2024.