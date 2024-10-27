AHMED ABDEL RA'OUF JAMIL AL-ZIAT, 34, of Church Road, Newport must pay £1,887.37 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being a controller/manager of house in multiple occupation act without a licence and failing to comply with regulations in respect of the management of housing in multiple occupation.

MATTHEW HARRISON DOWNS, of Heol Barrie, Caerphilly must pay £3,672.90 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence that he failed to comply with a housing improvement notice relating to a category 1 hazard.

CHARLIE NEWBURY, 26, of Goodrich Avenue, Caerphilly must pay £1,721.61 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence that he failed to attend an interview or make suitable arrangements to provide information regarding a Caerphilly council fly tipping investigation.

BENJAMIN WESTACOTT, 29, of Stevenson Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £236.84 in a fine, costs and vehicle excise back duty after he pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on Devon Place on February 21.

ALTAF HUSSAIN, 27, of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KURTIS CLARKE, 22, of Christina Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on December 12, 2023.

He must pay £720 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANNY HOWELLS, 33, of Queen Street, Abertillery was ordered to pay £400 in compensation and fined £120 after pleading guilty to stealing a mobile phone on Valentine’s Day.

ANDREW COBNER, 51, of Tillery Road, Abertillery was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 15.

He must pay a £26 surcharge.