For some residents the best part of Newport is the people.

Craig Sheen, 39, is from Newport and he said the city “is all I know”.

Mr Sheen said the one thing he would not change about Newport is the people. He said: “the people make Newport.”

However, he said he would like to see more help for the homeless community and better job prospects in the area.

Vonai Changamire, 38, also said the one thing she would not change about Newport is the people.

Ms Changamire, who is from Zimbabwe, said: “It’s really nice here. I am enjoying my time here. It is welcoming.”

However, she said it can be difficult to do things like getting a job, applying for a driver’s license, and finding somewhere to rent, in Newport.

Ms Changamire said: “Everything takes time. When you are looking for something, it can be hard to find without the internet.”

Evelyn Snow, 18, said the best thing about Newport is the accessibility and availability of shops in the city.

“Everywhere is quick to get to. Everything you need to go to is here in the centre. There are shops and everything you need,” he said.

Newport train station is well connected, and residents said it is one of the best parts of the city.

Emily Holland, 17, and Keira Passey, 18, are college students at Coleg Gwent and rely on public transport to get around.

Ms Holland said: “The accessibility is good.”

Ms Passey agreed and said the train transport is the one thing she would not change about Newport, saying “it is easy to get around”.

Keiron Cumbstock, 37, also said the train links to and from Newport is something he would not change about the city.

“It’s easy enough to get in and out on the train,” he said.

However, Mr Cumbstock said he would like to see better bus services in and around the city.

Newport city centre has several pubs and Barry Fitzmauris, 69, said this is the one thing he would not change about the city.

Mr Fitzmauris said there are “some nice local pubs”.

He is from Newport but lived in Cardiff for 35 years and for this reason he supports Cardiff Blues, but he says he still enjoys going to Rodney Parade to watch the Dragons.

