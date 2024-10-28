After months of campaigning from local politicians, councillors and local residents alike, the news that Blackwood Miners' Institute will remain open into 2025 has been welcomed.

On Thursday, October 24, Caerphilly County Borough Council confirmed that the site would remain open until the end of March 2025.

The building had been under consideration for mothballing at the end of the year, alongside Llancaiach Fawr Manor, which was confirmed as being mothballed at a council meeting in September, despite being recently nominated for a national award.

However, plans to mothball the Blackwood Miners' Institute were put on hold at the same meeting.

The decision is not a change of heart, however, but due to legal complications around the charitable status of the site and the role of the council as trustees of the charity.

The council underwent an in-depth decision making process to decide what would be best due to the status of the site.

They are currently seeking legal advice on the most appropriate way to make this decision, and are planning to put together a report on the final plans for the site when they have been confirmed.

In the meantime, they have decided the site will remain open until March 31, 2025, meaning that all planned shows up until this date are now able to go ahead as planned, providing the community and staff with some much needed certainty.

A spokesperson said: "Proposals to mothball the venue at the end of 2024 were put on hold last month due to the charitable status of Blackwood Miners Institute and the council’s role as Trustees in the decision-making process.

"The council are currently seeking legal advice on the most appropriate mechanism for decision-making and, once this advice has been considered, we will prepare a report about the future of the venue.

"Scheduled events and activities will continue in the venue until 31st March 2025 and the council will continue to keep the community and staff updated about developments."

The team at the Blackwood Miners' Institute confirmed with a post on social media on Thursday that they would be able to add new shows for 2025 as a result of this announcement.

They said: "We received an update last night that Blackwood Miners' Institute will now operate until the end of March 2025. This means that all shows from now, until March 31 2025 will be going ahead as planned.



"We will be adding new shows in February and March imminently. The coffee pot is on and our team is working hard to get them all on sale and to get an updated programme out to you all as swiftly as possible."

The news has been met with delight by many of those who have been campaigning to keep the site open, including MS for Islwyn Rhianon Passmore, who said: "I welcome the Blackwood Miners' Institute Miners' Institute will remain open into 2025.

"I reiterate my deeply held view that Blackwood Miners Institute remains open."