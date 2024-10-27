The name Fire and Ice pays homage to one of Newport's former clubs from the early 2000s, – known locally as Ritzy’s – that closed in 2008, and has now replaced the former Vibez Superclub in the city.

The hybrid venue is now under new management and is located on Cambrian Road, in the centre of Newport’s night life.

It is not going to be just a nightclub however, it is a bar with arcade games, that will be serving food, and offering entertainment such as interactive darts, live bands and karaoke.

There are four different rooms inside the venue, all offering something different.

In one of the rooms, the site will be home of the largest screen in Newport, perfect for sports fans, and will be showing live sports games.

This room will also be used for live singers and special events.

Their 'Bar Arcade' is another section where customers can play interactive darts, basket ball and other arcade games.

The "fully immersive" Tiki bar will be open on Fridays and Saturdays between 10pm and 4am dedicated to playing house music. This will be available for private hire.

Finally the 'Unplugged' room will be dedicated to alternative genres such as Indie music, Brit pop and rock.

The restaurant area will be serving food from 4pm-10pm Tuesday to Friday and 2pm-10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The venue will be open to the public with free entry from Friday October 25, daily from 12pm-11pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays it will close at 4am.

Prices for games, events packages and booths can be found on their website.

We were invited down for a look around during a special VIP night on Thursday, October 24, and you can see a gallery of pictures from our visit below.

It certainly looks like it's going to be a great new site for entertainment in the heart of Newport.

Will you be heading down this opening weekend? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

The friendly staff at Fire and Ice are ready to welcome you! (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik) The main room at Fire and Ice includes a funky colour changing dancefloor with space for live music, booths and live sport (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik) Live music is provided by a DJ and other musicians (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik) The main room is a space to enjoy live music and sport on the big screens (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik) The 'Unplugged' room is dedicated to alternative music such as indie rock and Britpop (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik) The Bar Arcade offers a variety of traditional arcade for people to play on and is open at all times (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik) There are plenty of private booths for people to enjoy a drink (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik) The Tiki Room is dedicated to house music with its own bar and is open for private hire (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)