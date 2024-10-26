Rhianon Passmore, MS for Islwyn, joined United Kingdom Warehousing Association chief executive Clare Bottle to find out more about Topregal UK, which has grown into a £6.5m turnover business in three years.

The pair found its Crumlin base a warehouse full of warehouse equipment including racking available for next day delivery, forklift trucks, digital signage, cycle sheds and even prefab offices.

An exciting new product was also unveiled, the UK’s first fully solar powered car Port, providing free EV charging.

Clare Bottle said: “It was great to be shown around a local success story and understand how that success had been achieved as it demonstrates just how important to the economy warehousing is.”

Jonathan Ellis, MD, said: “We were proud to have hosted Clare, a great day enhanced by the presence of Rhianon Passmore MS, making for lively and interesting discussions.”